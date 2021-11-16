Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

JEN stock opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 12 month high of €36.14 ($42.52). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.96.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

