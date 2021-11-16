Restore (LON:RST) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of RST opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Friday. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 448.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a market cap of £683.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

