Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.64 ($112.52).

ETR:DAI opened at €88.83 ($104.51) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €79.12 and a 200-day moving average of €76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. Daimler has a 52 week low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 52 week high of €88.65 ($104.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

