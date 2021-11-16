Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.80 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.74 ($19.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.39. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

