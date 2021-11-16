LightInTheBox (LITB) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

LightInTheBox (NYSE: LITB) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LightInTheBox to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LightInTheBox and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A LightInTheBox Competitors 245 1103 3234 59 2.67

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 19.09%. Given LightInTheBox’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightInTheBox has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightInTheBox and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million $13.32 million 12.46 LightInTheBox Competitors $14.22 billion $633.81 million 180.14

LightInTheBox’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LightInTheBox. LightInTheBox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79% LightInTheBox Competitors -6.83% -2.16% -0.91%

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

