Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRIN opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Grindrod Shipping worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRIN. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

