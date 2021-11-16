Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GRIN opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRIN. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
