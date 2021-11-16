Contrasting Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magnite and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 13.32 -$53.43 million $0.02 1,125.56 Switch $511.55 million 11.77 $15.54 million $0.17 146.59

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Switch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74% Switch 3.95% 3.90% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnite and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82 Switch 0 0 10 1 3.09

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 94.22%. Switch has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Switch.

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Switch beats Magnite on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

