Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $582.71

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.71.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,040.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.13. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

