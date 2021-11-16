Contrasting Fairfax India (FFXDF) and Its Rivals

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS: FFXDF) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fairfax India to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fairfax India and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India Competitors 260 920 826 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Fairfax India’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax India has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 24.72% 19.65% Fairfax India Competitors 5.14% -1.48% -3.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million -$41.48 million 4.36 Fairfax India Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.66

Fairfax India has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India’s peers have a beta of 1.83, suggesting that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax India peers beat Fairfax India on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

