FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$212.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$242.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$233.12. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$201.92 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 99.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.