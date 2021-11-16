Analysts Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target at $257.75

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.75.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR stock opened at $258.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Coherent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coherent by 59.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coherent by 203.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.