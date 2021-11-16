Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.88. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $131.70.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

