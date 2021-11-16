Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

