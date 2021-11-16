Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RAY.A. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$540.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.36. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$6.20 and a 1-year high of C$8.30.

In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, with a total value of C$551,632.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,469,842.58.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

