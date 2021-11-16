$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $52.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

