FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $897.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $150,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

