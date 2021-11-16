Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

NVCN stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Neovasc has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$3.25.

About Neovasc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

