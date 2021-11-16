Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Karat Packaging in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $21.00 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.