Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.