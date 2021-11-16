KeyCorp Weighs in on indie Semiconductor, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for indie Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

INDI stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.