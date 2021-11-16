SVB Leerink Comments on IsoPlexis Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for IsoPlexis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.28). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISO opened at $15.05 on Monday. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($9.87).

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

