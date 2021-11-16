Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.20. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 140,882 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

