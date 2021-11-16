Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.42

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.42 and traded as high as C$51.28. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$51.10, with a volume of 15,833 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

In related news, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total transaction of C$1,136,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690,450 shares in the company, valued at C$761,520,300.30. Also, Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total value of C$10,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,584,147.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

