Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 19,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,587,237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Rennova Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($13.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

