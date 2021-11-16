3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

TGOPY stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

