Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 82,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,995,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FERN opened at 0.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.03. Fernhill has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.07.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

