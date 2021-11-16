Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

