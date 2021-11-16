Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Harrow Health alerts:

HROW has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.