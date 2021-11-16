B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

SPPI stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

