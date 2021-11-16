ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of RNW opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

