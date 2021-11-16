Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $279.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,641 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,365. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,308,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.