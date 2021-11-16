Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.48.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $105.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

