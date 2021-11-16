Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after buying an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

