Manchester United (MANU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MANU stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $693.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

