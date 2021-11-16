PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

