Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.60). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

