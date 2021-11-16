Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $301.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

