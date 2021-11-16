Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,695,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.