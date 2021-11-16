FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.79). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

