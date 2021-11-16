FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Repare Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.69). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.85) EPS.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,018 shares of company stock worth $1,668,163 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

