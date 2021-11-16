Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981 in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

