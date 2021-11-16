China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.86 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 320,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 295,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 78.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

