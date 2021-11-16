NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $452,550 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

