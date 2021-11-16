Zacks Investment Research Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

