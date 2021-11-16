Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the October 14th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.39 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

