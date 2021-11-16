Research Solutions’ (RSSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

