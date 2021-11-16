SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.83% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NeuroPace stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

