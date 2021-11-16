VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEON has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.29.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. VEON has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that VEON will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

