Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Expands By 325.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Andritz has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADRZY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

