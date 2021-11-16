Analyzing Arko (ARKO) and Its Rivals

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Arko to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Arko alerts:

66.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arko and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1102 2603 2651 82 2.27

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

Volatility & Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s peers have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 64.13 Arko Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 6.81

Arko’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arko beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.